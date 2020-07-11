160,523 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

