Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 18,348 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of WSFS Financial worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

