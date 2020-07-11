Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.