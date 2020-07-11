Deutsche Bank AG Invests $130,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.