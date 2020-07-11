Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.27% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 3,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

CHIQ opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.