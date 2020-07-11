Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.12% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

AE stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

