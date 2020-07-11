General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $524,865,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE GM opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

