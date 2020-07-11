9,787 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $24.39 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

