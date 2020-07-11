FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 183,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SFM stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.