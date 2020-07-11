6 Meridian Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Barclays lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

