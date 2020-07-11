Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 297.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 183,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.