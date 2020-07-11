APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 449,400 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.65% of BMC Stock worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BMC Stock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMCH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

