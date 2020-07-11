Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,115 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter.

ACV opened at $24.24 on Friday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

