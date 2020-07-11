Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 162,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

