Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.