TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Holdings Raised by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.15% of TPI Composites worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 297,281 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $3,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 682.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 171,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $849.77 million, a PE ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,298.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

