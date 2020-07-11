Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,446 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

