Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after buying an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 398,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

