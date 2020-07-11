HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVMK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after buying an additional 526,751 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVMK by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in SVMK by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVMK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $27,908.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $250,864.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,063 shares of company stock worth $9,179,808. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.58.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

