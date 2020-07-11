Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,129 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 186,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 71.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 2,881 shares of company stock valued at $67,986 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of -0.45. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

