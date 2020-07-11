Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,330 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of Urogen Pharma worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

