APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 480,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

