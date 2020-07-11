Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

