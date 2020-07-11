Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 5.65% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

