Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,203,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

