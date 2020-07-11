Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,056 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of MLPX opened at $23.80 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

