Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

