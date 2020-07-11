Short Interest in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Decreases By 6.3%

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $349,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,711 shares of company stock worth $2,793,865 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $28.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

