Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLTOY opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

