Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,987 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $93,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,362 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $289,280.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $547,846.26.

On Thursday, May 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.19 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.