Brokerages Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $154.90

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.82. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

