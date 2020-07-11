Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 2,093 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $164,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 15,093 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,169,405.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,286 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $1,235,944.54.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 8,434 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $514,474.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $81.91 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 362.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

