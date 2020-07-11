Short Interest in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Drops By 7.5%

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.12 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.