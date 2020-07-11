Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.24 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $753.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

