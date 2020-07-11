Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Sells $194,762.36 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $194,762.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

