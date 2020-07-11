Insider Selling: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,304 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $111,344.48.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,775.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Morphic Holding has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

