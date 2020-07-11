Insider Selling: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,304 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $111,344.48.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,775.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Morphic Holding has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,987 Shares of Natera Inc Stock
Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,987 Shares of Natera Inc Stock
Brokerages Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV Target Price at $154.90
Brokerages Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV Target Price at $154.90
Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 2,093 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc Stock
Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 2,093 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc Stock
Short Interest in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc Drops By 7.5%
Short Interest in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc Drops By 7.5%
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Short Interest Down 6.8% in June
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Short Interest Down 6.8% in June
Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc CFO Sells $194,762.36 in Stock
Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc CFO Sells $194,762.36 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report