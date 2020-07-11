First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.42. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 399,914 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cormark downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.