First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.42. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 399,914 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cormark downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
