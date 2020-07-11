Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.57. Grupo Televisa SAB shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 70,945 shares changing hands.
TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.
The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.