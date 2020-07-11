Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.57. Grupo Televisa SAB shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 70,945 shares changing hands.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

