Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

BSJO opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

