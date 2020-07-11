Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.