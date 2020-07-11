Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutanix by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.99. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909 in the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

