Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,302 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $2,567,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,975,000 after purchasing an additional 527,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

AEL opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.79. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.