Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 133,702 Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 133,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alector by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Alector Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,065.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,134 shares of company stock worth $2,708,392 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

