6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

6 Meridian decreased its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJI stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

