Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nlight were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1,837.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nlight alerts:

LASR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $852.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nlight in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,203.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,499 shares of company stock valued at $927,397. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.