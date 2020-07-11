Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,727,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,471,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 180.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCS opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.