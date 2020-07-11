AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIE stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

