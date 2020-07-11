Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,285 Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Relx by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

