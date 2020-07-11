Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,818,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,008.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 219,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 65.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 201,635 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,424,000 after acquiring an additional 171,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 501.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.