Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE CIR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.